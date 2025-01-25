Left Menu

Gujarat Ushers Republic Day with Rs 240 Crore Projects Launch

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced projects valued at Rs 240 crore in Tapi district ahead of the state-level Republic Day celebration. The event, attended by CM Patel and Governor Acharya Devvrat, saw the inauguration of 20 works and the foundation laying for 41 others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-01-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 19:41 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced new development projects worth Rs 240 crore in Tapi district on Saturday, according to officials.

The state-level Republic Day celebration is set to occur at Bajipura, Tapi, on Sunday. In anticipation, Vyara's government buildings glowed in tricolour lights, reflecting a patriotic spirit.

The Governor of Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat, joined CM Patel in Vyara to inaugurate 20 development initiatives valued at Rs 124 crore and to lay foundation stones for 41 more projects worth Rs 115 crore, an official statement noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

