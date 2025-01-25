Left Menu

Delhi Congress Files Complaint Against AAP's Defamatory Poster

Delhi Congress has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India regarding a defamatory social media post by the Aam Aadmi Party targeting its leaders, including Rahul Gandhi. The post allegedly violates the Model Code of Conduct and aims to tarnish Congress leaders' reputations ahead of upcoming Assembly elections.

The Delhi Congress has taken its grievances to the Election Commission of India, accusing the Aam Aadmi Party of sharing a defamatory poster online targeting Congress leaders, including former president Rahul Gandhi.

The complaint argues that AAP's post on its official X handle depicts Congress leaders in a negative light, alleging dishonesty while portraying Arvind Kejriwal as exceptionally honest—a move they claim breaches the Model Code of Conduct.

The Congress party demands urgent action, including removing the offending post, as tensions rise ahead of Assembly elections scheduled for February, with voting on the 5th and counting on the 8th in the national capital.

