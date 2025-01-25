Anna Hazare Urges Delhi Voters for Integrity Over Popularity

Social activist Anna Hazare made a fervent appeal to Delhi voters, urging them to support candidates with clean character and selfless dedication as the region heads into elections next month.

In a compelling video message, Hazare warned against electing incompetent individuals, cautioning that such choices could lead to the nation's downfall.

Recalling his anti-corruption campaign origins in Delhi, Hazare criticized his protégé, Arvind Kejriwal, for entering politics. Delhi's assembly polls are scheduled for February 5, with results announced on February 8.

