Anna Hazare Urges Delhi Voters for Integrity Over Popularity

Anna Hazare appeals to Delhi voters to choose candidates with integrity and selflessness. He emphasizes avoiding 'useless' individuals for the nation's welfare. Hazare's past anti-corruption campaign led to the rise of AAP, despite his disapproval of political engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-01-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 20:41 IST
Social activist Anna Hazare made a fervent appeal to Delhi voters, urging them to support candidates with clean character and selfless dedication as the region heads into elections next month.

In a compelling video message, Hazare warned against electing incompetent individuals, cautioning that such choices could lead to the nation's downfall.

Recalling his anti-corruption campaign origins in Delhi, Hazare criticized his protégé, Arvind Kejriwal, for entering politics. Delhi's assembly polls are scheduled for February 5, with results announced on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

