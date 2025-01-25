Vijayasai Reddy's Political Exit: A Turning Point for YSRCP?
V Vijayasai Reddy resigns from Rajya Sabha and YSRCP, citing personal reasons, decides to focus on agriculture. YSRCP respects his decision but expresses hope he might reconsider. Despite his departure, the party acknowledges his significant contributions and his role in Jagan Mohan Reddy's leadership.
V Vijayasai Reddy, a stalwart of the YSR Congress Party, announced his resignation from both the Rajya Sabha and his political career, citing personal reasons. The decision, which was not sanctioned by the party, was respected by the YSRCP as they acknowledged his long-standing contribution to the party's growth.
Reddy's decision marks a significant shift in the party dynamics as he was considered a key ally to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Despite his intention to pursue his passion for agriculture, party members, including Maddila Gurumoorthy, urged him to remain, emphasizing the need for experienced leaders ahead of the election campaign.
In the wake of Reddy's resignation, former allies and political opponents alike have speculated on the implications of his departure. While party leader Goverdhan Reddy praised his efforts, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President YS Sharmila questioned the stability within YSRCP, attributing this move to a loss of credibility in Jagan's leadership.
