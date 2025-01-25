Left Menu

Kejriwal vs. Shah: The Battle for Delhi's Future

Arvind Kejriwal and Amit Shah clash over Delhi elections as Kejriwal accuses BJP of personal attacks. Shah criticizes AAP's unfulfilled promises, while Kejriwal highlights his government's achievements. Both parties prepare for Delhi assembly polls, with AAP aiming for a third term and BJP seeking to return after 25 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 21:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the escalating political battle for control of Delhi, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has accused the BJP of resorting to personal attacks rather than focusing on substantive issues.

Kejriwal's comments came shortly after Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the AAP supremo, alleging that he has misled Delhi's citizens with unfulfilled promises.

As both parties gear up for the February 5 Delhi assembly elections, Kejriwal has made a staunch appeal to voters to reject the BJP, highlighting the AAP's welfare schemes and the potential rollback under BJP governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

