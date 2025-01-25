Kejriwal vs. Shah: The Battle for Delhi's Future

In the escalating political battle for control of Delhi, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has accused the BJP of resorting to personal attacks rather than focusing on substantive issues.

Kejriwal's comments came shortly after Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the AAP supremo, alleging that he has misled Delhi's citizens with unfulfilled promises.

As both parties gear up for the February 5 Delhi assembly elections, Kejriwal has made a staunch appeal to voters to reject the BJP, highlighting the AAP's welfare schemes and the potential rollback under BJP governance.

