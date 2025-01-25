BJP Dominates Uttarakhand Urban Local Body Polls
The BJP maintained its stronghold in the Uttarakhand urban local body elections by securing 22 seats and leading in nine. Congress took 15 seats, while Independents claimed 13. With voting completed in 100 local bodies, the counting continues as trends emerge, highlighting the BJP's significant lead.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) showcased its political strength in the recent urban local body elections across Uttarakhand, securing 22 key civic seats and showing leads in an additional nine.
The opposition Congress party managed to claim 15 seats, with Independents capturing 13, according to the State Election Commission. Current developments show Congress leading in six more, Independents in 10, and the Bahujan Samaj Party in two.
Out of the 100 urban local bodies that held polls, the results from 50 have been finalized, and trends from 27 others have emerged as vote counting continues. Notably, BJP's mayoral candidate Saurabh Thapliyal is leading in Dehradun, while key contests in Rishikesh, Almora, and Haridwar highlight intense competition in several municipal corporations.
