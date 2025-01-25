BJP Dominates Uttarakhand Urban Local Body Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) showcased its political strength in the recent urban local body elections across Uttarakhand, securing 22 key civic seats and showing leads in an additional nine.

The opposition Congress party managed to claim 15 seats, with Independents capturing 13, according to the State Election Commission. Current developments show Congress leading in six more, Independents in 10, and the Bahujan Samaj Party in two.

Out of the 100 urban local bodies that held polls, the results from 50 have been finalized, and trends from 27 others have emerged as vote counting continues. Notably, BJP's mayoral candidate Saurabh Thapliyal is leading in Dehradun, while key contests in Rishikesh, Almora, and Haridwar highlight intense competition in several municipal corporations.

(With inputs from agencies.)