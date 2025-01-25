Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes EVMs and Electoral Integrity

Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray expressed concerns over election integrity with EVMs, advocating a return to ballot papers. Criticizing the current government, he stated that electoral rights are compromised. Thackeray also referenced political controversies and emphasized constitutional adherence, questioning democracy's status in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-01-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 22:33 IST
Uddhav Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Uddhav Thackeray, leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), voiced sharp criticism regarding the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during a National Voters' Day event. He argued that EVMs have effectively stripped citizens of the fundamental right to know their chosen candidate.

During his speech, Thackeray advocated for a return to ballot paper-based elections, insisting that current practices undermine democratic integrity. Expressing doubt over the technical reliability of EVMs and the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) system, he accused the government of eroding voter rights.

Thackeray's remarks extended into a broader critique of the ruling party's approach to constitutional mandates, such as the anti-defection law. He highlighted Maharashtra's resistance to the BJP's political ambitions and condemned perceived arrogance against Dr. Ambedkar and the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

