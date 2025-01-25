U.S. Halts Refugee Funding Amid Immigration Policy Shift

WASHINGTON - The United States has put a halt on funding to organizations aiding refugees, as the State Department announced this week, following President Donald Trump's immigration policy overhaul. The aid suspension affects groups offering crucial services such as housing and job placement, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters.

The temporary halt on federal grants requires agencies to stop work related to these funds and cancel any pending commitments. The move is part of a wider immigration freeze announced by Trump, who has indefinitely ceased the admission of refugees from overseas and requested a review of the program's benefits to Americans.

This pause could pose challenges for refugees already situated in the U.S., complicating their access to housing and job opportunities. Aid organizations were still evaluating the policy's full impact. John Slocum, from Refugee Council USA, described the funding freeze as "unfathomably cruel," urging a policy reversal. The State Department has yet to comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)