Germans Protest Against Far-Right Surge Amid Election Tensions

Thousands of Germans gathered in Berlin and other cities to protest against the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party ahead of a general election. The opposition Union led by Friedrich Merz leads pre-election polls. AfD's anti-immigrant stance and Merz's tough migration policy proposals fuel tensions.

Thousands of Germans on Saturday took to the streets of Berlin and other cities to voice their opposition against the rising influence of the far-right and anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, just days before the general election scheduled for February 23.

In a show of unity, demonstrators at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate illuminated their phones, blew whistles, and sang anti-fascist songs. In Cologne, participants held banners condemning the AfD, highlighting the increasing tension surrounding Germany's political climate.

The union of Germany's center-right parties, led by Friedrich Merz, is currently leading pre-election polls, with AfD trailing closely. Merz has proposed stricter migration policies, a move fraught with risk as any parliamentary motions might pass with AfD support.

