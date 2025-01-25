Germans Protest Against Far-Right Surge Amid Election Tensions

Thousands of Germans on Saturday took to the streets of Berlin and other cities to voice their opposition against the rising influence of the far-right and anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, just days before the general election scheduled for February 23.

In a show of unity, demonstrators at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate illuminated their phones, blew whistles, and sang anti-fascist songs. In Cologne, participants held banners condemning the AfD, highlighting the increasing tension surrounding Germany's political climate.

The union of Germany's center-right parties, led by Friedrich Merz, is currently leading pre-election polls, with AfD trailing closely. Merz has proposed stricter migration policies, a move fraught with risk as any parliamentary motions might pass with AfD support.

(With inputs from agencies.)