Germans Protest Against Far-Right Surge Amid Election Tensions
Thousands of Germans gathered in Berlin and other cities to protest against the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party ahead of a general election. The opposition Union led by Friedrich Merz leads pre-election polls. AfD's anti-immigrant stance and Merz's tough migration policy proposals fuel tensions.
- Country:
- Germany
Thousands of Germans on Saturday took to the streets of Berlin and other cities to voice their opposition against the rising influence of the far-right and anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, just days before the general election scheduled for February 23.
In a show of unity, demonstrators at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate illuminated their phones, blew whistles, and sang anti-fascist songs. In Cologne, participants held banners condemning the AfD, highlighting the increasing tension surrounding Germany's political climate.
The union of Germany's center-right parties, led by Friedrich Merz, is currently leading pre-election polls, with AfD trailing closely. Merz has proposed stricter migration policies, a move fraught with risk as any parliamentary motions might pass with AfD support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lebanon: UN hails election of new President as a critical first step
RPI (Athawale) Joins Delhi Election Race Amidst OBC Controversy
Delhi Elections Intensify: Political Heavyweights Lock Horns in Kalkaji
Germany's Strategic Shift: New Division for Territorial Defence
Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Electoral Fraud Amidst Delhi Election Controversy