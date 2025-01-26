Trump's Aid Freeze Strands Thousands of Afghans Amid Visa Crisis

President Donald Trump's decision to halt foreign aid has resulted in a suspension of flights for over 40,000 Afghans approved for U.S. visas, increasing their risk from potential Taliban retribution, according to advocacy groups and officials.

The aid pause has disrupted U.S. and international operations, affecting nutrition, health, and immigration programs. The State Department has also frozen funds for groups assisting Afghans with Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) find housing, schools, and jobs in the U.S.

Shawn VanDiver, leader of the #AfghanEvac coalition, expressed hope for exemptions for these Afghans, emphasizing their contribution during the U.S. presence in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, U.N. reports suggest worsening conditions for former allies in Afghanistan under Taliban rule.

