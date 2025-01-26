Trump's Vision: America First Address at Congress

In a significant political development, U.S. President Donald Trump has received an invitation from Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson to address a joint session of Congress. The event is scheduled for March 4, 2025.

Speaker Johnson took to social media platform X to announce the invitation, stating it is a 'distinct honor and great privilege' to host President Trump. Johnson's remarks were accompanied by a formal letter of invitation to Trump.

The President is expected to outline his 'America First' vision during the session, a theme that has been central to his administration's policies. This address could potentially pivot U.S. legislation and policy directions leading into the next phase of Trump's leadership.

