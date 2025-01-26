Left Menu

Trump's Vision: America First Address at Congress

U.S. President Donald Trump has been invited by Speaker Mike Johnson to speak at a joint session of Congress. Scheduled for March 4, 2025, Trump is expected to share his 'America First' vision. Johnson announced this honor and privilege on social media platform X with an official invite letter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-01-2025 02:55 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 02:55 IST
Trump's Vision: America First Address at Congress
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant political development, U.S. President Donald Trump has received an invitation from Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson to address a joint session of Congress. The event is scheduled for March 4, 2025.

Speaker Johnson took to social media platform X to announce the invitation, stating it is a 'distinct honor and great privilege' to host President Trump. Johnson's remarks were accompanied by a formal letter of invitation to Trump.

The President is expected to outline his 'America First' vision during the session, a theme that has been central to his administration's policies. This address could potentially pivot U.S. legislation and policy directions leading into the next phase of Trump's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025