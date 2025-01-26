Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

The late-night dismissal of inspectors general by U.S. President Donald Trump has sparked significant backlash, with Democrats labeling it illegal and one Republican voicing apprehension. The move, perceived as a purge, involved firing 17 independent watchdogs, thus paving the way for loyal replacements.

Senator Adam Schiff, a Democratic critic of Trump, decried the action as a blatant law violation and an attempt to avoid accountability. Notifications of the firings, initiated shortly after Trump's second term began, were reportedly sent through the White House personnel director via email.

The legality of these dismissals is under scrutiny, as federal law mandates a 30-day advance notice to Congress with specific reasons. Republican Senator Chuck Grassley has requested further explanations, while some Republican allies support Trump's decision, believing some watchdogs merited dismissal.

(With inputs from agencies.)