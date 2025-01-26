Trump's Diplomatic Ambitions: A Quest for Peace in Ukraine

In a recent statement, former US President Donald Trump announced plans to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin, aiming to mediate the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Both Trump and Putin expressed willingness for dialogue, signaling possible hopes for peace.

Trump, who conversed numerous times with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, emphasized the desire for an end to the war, stating it could have been avoided. Trump's calls for peace coincide with Putin's readiness to engage with US leadership on the issue.

In other diplomatic pursuits, Trump considers state visits to Saudi Arabia or the UK, citing past lucrative deals. Additionally, he engaged in discussions with Saudi Arabia on reducing oil prices, critiquing President Biden's policies for exacerbating economic tensions related to the conflict.