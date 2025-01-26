Left Menu

Trump Releases Bombs to Israel Amid Gaza Tensions

Donald Trump announced the release of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel, reversing a hold placed by Joe Biden. This move comes amid ongoing tensions in Gaza. The decision has faced criticism due to the potential impact on civilians. A Gaza ceasefire has recently been implemented, easing some hostilities.

Updated: 26-01-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 10:29 IST
Donald Trump has declared that the U.S. military will release a shipment of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel, overriding a previous hold placed by former President Joe Biden. Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump stated the supplies were paid for and long-awaited by Israel.

Trump's announcement follows a temporary ceasefire in Gaza, part of a conflict that has seen thousands killed and massive displacement. The Biden administration had initially halted the shipment over concerns about civilian harm in densely-populated areas.

While Trump and Biden both support Israel's right to defend itself, human rights groups have criticized the U.S. approach amidst claims of war crimes. Despite protests, the U.S. maintains that its military assistance to Israel is crucial against threats from groups like Hamas.

