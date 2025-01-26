Trump's Controversial Call for Arab Nations to Accept Palestinian Refugees

President Donald Trump has called on Arab countries like Jordan and Egypt to accept an increased number of Palestinian refugees from Gaza, suggesting a plan to depopulate the area for a fresh start. This request aligns with his pro-Israel stance but raises questions about Palestinian identity and rights.

Trump announced the continuation of delivering 2,000-pound bombs to Israel, a decision that lifts a ban imposed by his predecessor, Joe Biden, to minimize civilian casualties in Gaza. He justified this move by stating, "Because they bought them," reflecting his business-oriented diplomacy.

While Trump acknowledged Gaza's challenges, he proposed relocating its inhabitants temporarily or permanently, working with Arab nations to provide alternative housing. This stance coincides with the ongoing and fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, with concerns about potential renewed hostilities if negotiations fail.

(With inputs from agencies.)