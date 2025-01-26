Celebrating 76 Years of Unity: Leaders Emphasize Constitutional Values on Republic Day
Top political figures including senior leaders from BJP, Samajwadi Party, and Bahujan Samaj Party extended their greetings on the 76th Republic Day. They emphasized the importance of constitutional values, unity, and justice, urging citizens to honor their rights and contribute to the country's progress.
- Country:
- India
Senior political figures marked the 76th Republic Day with messages highlighting the significance of constitutional values. Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party's Mayawati, addressed citizens with calls for unity, justice, and progress.
Akhilesh Yadav congratulated everyone on social media platform X, while Mayawati raised concerns about whether the hard-working citizens are truly benefiting from India's growth. She stressed the need for policies that benefit common people and help eradicate poverty and unemployment.
Keshav Prasad Maurya emphasized the enduring message of unity and equality imparted by the Constitution. He expressed pride in the document that has guided India for 75 years and urged citizens to align with its ideals to build a prosperous and just nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Akhilesh Yadav Celebrates Vivekananda's Legacy on National Youth Day
Political Leaders Celebrate Mayawati's 69th Birthday
Akhilesh Yadav Supports AAP Over Congress in Delhi
INDIA Bloc's Strength: Akhilesh Yadav's Strategic Support for AAP
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Government's Grand Claims Amidst Kumbh Chaos