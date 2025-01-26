Left Menu

BJP Unveils Candidates for Chhattisgarh Mayoral Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party has announced candidates for all 10 mayoral posts in Chhattisgarh, with elections scheduled next month. Key figures include former MP Madhusudan Yadav and incumbent corporator Meenal Choubey. The elections will shift from an indirect to a direct voting system for mayors.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has revealed its candidates for the upcoming mayoral elections in Chhattisgarh. This move comes as the state readies for elections in 173 urban bodies, including 10 municipal corporations.

Former MP Madhusudan Yadav is among those fielded, making another political push in Rajnandgaon. Meenal Choubey, the current leader of opposition in the Raipur Municipal Corporation, is vying for the mayoral position in Raipur. The list was announced by state BJP chief Kiran Singh Deo during a press conference.

Uniquely, this election marks a return to direct mayoral selection, a shift from the indirect method previously implemented in 2019. Under the new system, citizens will directly vote for mayoral candidates.

