South Korean Political Turmoil: President Indicted
South Korean prosecutors have indicted the impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his controversial imposition of martial law. The move, which led to significant political unrest, has been widely reported by local media. The officials have yet to comment on the indictment.
South Korean authorities have formally charged the recently impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol for imposing martial law, igniting significant political disturbances across the nation, Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office brought forth the charges, accusing Yoon of rebellion for his December 3 decree, which caused widespread turmoil.
South Korean media have echoed these reports, highlighting Yoon's previous impeachment and arrest related to the martial law directive. Official comments from the prosecutors' office remain forthcoming.
