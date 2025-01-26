South Korean Political Turmoil: President Indicted

South Korean authorities have formally charged the recently impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol for imposing martial law, igniting significant political disturbances across the nation, Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office brought forth the charges, accusing Yoon of rebellion for his December 3 decree, which caused widespread turmoil.

South Korean media have echoed these reports, highlighting Yoon's previous impeachment and arrest related to the martial law directive. Official comments from the prosecutors' office remain forthcoming.

(With inputs from agencies.)