Left Menu

South Korean Political Turmoil: President Indicted

South Korean prosecutors have indicted the impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his controversial imposition of martial law. The move, which led to significant political unrest, has been widely reported by local media. The officials have yet to comment on the indictment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 26-01-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 15:45 IST
South Korean Political Turmoil: President Indicted
President Yoon Suk Yeol
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean authorities have formally charged the recently impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol for imposing martial law, igniting significant political disturbances across the nation, Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office brought forth the charges, accusing Yoon of rebellion for his December 3 decree, which caused widespread turmoil.

South Korean media have echoed these reports, highlighting Yoon's previous impeachment and arrest related to the martial law directive. Official comments from the prosecutors' office remain forthcoming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025