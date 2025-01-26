Trump Advocates for Gaza Displacement: Controversial Proposal Faces Backlash

U.S. President Donald Trump has proposed that Jordan and Egypt should absorb more Palestinians from Gaza, where the ongoing Israeli military operation has severely impacted the humanitarian landscape, claiming tens of thousands of lives.

This proposition has been met with skepticism from Hamas officials who interpret Trump's remarks as a potential facade for permanent displacement rather than temporary relief.

The situation in Gaza has become increasingly dire, with international rights groups urgently raising alarms about the enforced movement of citizens and the escalating hunger crisis amidst the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)