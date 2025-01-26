Left Menu

Trump Advocates for Gaza Displacement: Controversial Proposal Faces Backlash

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested Jordan and Egypt take more Palestinians from Gaza amidst the Israeli military assault. This proposal sparked suspicion from Hamas and concerns over permanent displacement. The humanitarian crisis in Gaza intensifies as political tensions over the U.S.'s stance on support for Israel rise.

Updated: 26-01-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 16:20 IST
Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has proposed that Jordan and Egypt should absorb more Palestinians from Gaza, where the ongoing Israeli military operation has severely impacted the humanitarian landscape, claiming tens of thousands of lives.

This proposition has been met with skepticism from Hamas officials who interpret Trump's remarks as a potential facade for permanent displacement rather than temporary relief.

The situation in Gaza has become increasingly dire, with international rights groups urgently raising alarms about the enforced movement of citizens and the escalating hunger crisis amidst the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

