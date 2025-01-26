Left Menu

Political Storm: Grief, Allegations, and Conspiracy in West Bengal

West Bengal's political scene intensifies as Minister Firhad Hakim accuses RG Kar hospital victim's parents of being manipulated to defame Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Amidst allegations of mishandling and conspiracy in their daughter's case, the parents claim their sole focus is justice. The situation echoes larger political tensions.

The political landscape in West Bengal is under intense scrutiny as a high-profile case continues to stir strong emotions. Minister Firhad Hakim, aligning with Trinamool Congress colleague Kunal Ghosh, has accused the parents of a victim from RG Kar hospital of being manipulated by political forces intent on defaming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Hakim emphasized the importance of the popular mandate that brought Banerjee to power, suggesting that the parents' accusations are politically motivated. He shared their grief but insisted their allegations cross a line and seem orchestrated by external interests.

The parents, however, have denied any political manipulation, focusing solely on seeking justice for their daughter. Their accusations of a cover-up by police and hospital officials and frustrations with the CBI investigation highlight a deep-rooted mistrust, adding fuel to the political fire in the state.

