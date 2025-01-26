Tensions Escalate: Lebanese Protests Turn Deadly
The killing of three protesters and injuries to over 40 others in southern Lebanon escalates tensions between Lebanese demonstrators and Israeli forces. The protests follow demands for Israeli troops to withdraw as per a ceasefire agreement. Lebanese officials call for international intervention and emphasize the urgency of the situation.
At least three people died, and over 40 were injured when Israeli forces opened fire on protesters in southern Lebanon, the Health Ministry reported. The demonstrators breached roadblocks set up by the Israeli army, seeking Israel's adherence to a ceasefire-mandated withdrawal timeline.
Protesters, some brandishing Hezbollah flags, aimed to press Israel to pull out of southern Lebanon, as required by a 60-day deadline from the conflict's ceasefire. However, Israel claims that Lebanese forces have not secured the area, preventing withdrawal.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun emphasized Lebanon's sovereignty, urging self-restraint. Meanwhile, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri called for immediate international action to facilitate Israeli withdrawal from occupied territories.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Efforts to Secure Gaza Ceasefire
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Mossad Joins Gaza Ceasefire Talks
Ceasefire Breakthrough: High-Stakes Diplomacy in Qatar
Israel is sending the Mossad director to Gaza ceasefire negotiations in Qatar in a sign of progress in talks, reports AP.
Efforts Intensify to Secure Hostage Deal and Ceasefire in Gaza