Tensions Escalate: Lebanese Protests Turn Deadly

At least three people died, and over 40 were injured when Israeli forces opened fire on protesters in southern Lebanon, the Health Ministry reported. The demonstrators breached roadblocks set up by the Israeli army, seeking Israel's adherence to a ceasefire-mandated withdrawal timeline.

Protesters, some brandishing Hezbollah flags, aimed to press Israel to pull out of southern Lebanon, as required by a 60-day deadline from the conflict's ceasefire. However, Israel claims that Lebanese forces have not secured the area, preventing withdrawal.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun emphasized Lebanon's sovereignty, urging self-restraint. Meanwhile, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri called for immediate international action to facilitate Israeli withdrawal from occupied territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)