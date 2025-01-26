Akhilesh Yadav Calls for Unity at Maha Kumbh Amidst Political Tensions
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav stressed the sacredness of the Maha Kumbh, urging that it should remain free from divisive politics. He criticized government arrangements for elderly attendees, while UP Deputy CM assured proper management. The event, expected to draw 45 crore visitors, continues in Prayagraj until February 26.
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav emphasized the sanctity of the Maha Kumbh, a spiritual event occurring every 12 years and underscored that it should be devoid of negative politics. After taking 11 holy dips during his visit to Prayagraj, Yadav noted, 'People come here with their faith. There is no place for divisive politics.'
Yadav voiced concerns about the arrangements for the elderly attending the festival. He criticized the administration for inadequate management, highlighting that elderly attendees were facing difficulties. 'The people in the government shouldn't make this event a sports event,' Yadav remarked, insisting on better facilities.
The remarks follow Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's criticism of Yadav for allegedly undermining the event. Yogi accused the Samajwadi leader of neglecting the people's faith while the world praised the festival. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak countered, asserting that comprehensive arrangements were in place for the Maha Kumbh, welcoming all attendees.
The Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13 and will continue until February 26, is anticipated to attract over 45 crore visitors. Important bathing dates during this period mark key spiritual milestones, drawing pilgrims to the Sangam, believed to offer absolution and spiritual liberation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Spiritual Leaders Gather for Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj
Impenetrable Security 'Chakravyuh' Ensures Safe Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj
Maha Kumbh 2025: A Spiritual and Cultural Extravaganza in Prayagraj
Maha Kumbh 2025: A Symphony of Faith and Tradition Begins in Prayagraj
Maha Kumbh 2025: A Spiritual Odyssey in Prayagraj