A Beacon of Peace: Punjab's Promise to Preserve Harmony
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann spoke on Republic Day about safeguarding Punjab's peace, emphasizing unity and addressing ongoing issues with the central government. He highlighted Punjab's historical contributions and current challenges, such as the farmers' protests, urging the Centre to fulfill its commitments to the state.
Punjab's Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, vowed to uphold the state's hard-earned peace during a Republic Day address at the local polo ground. Highlighting Punjab's legacy as a land of gurus and martyrs, Mann emphasized the state's commitment to brotherhood and communal harmony.
Mann sought the people's support to counter any plots threatening peace and urged the central government to accept the demands of protesting farmers. He criticized the Centre for withholding a substantial rural development fund and expressed concerns about Punjab's treatment by consecutive central governments.
The Chief Minister reiterated his administration's focus on combating corruption, improving sectors such as health care and agriculture, and ensuring job opportunities for the youth. He pledged to follow the ideals of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar, striving for the welfare of all citizens.
