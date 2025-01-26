Global Health Shakeup: Reforming Policies and Accusations

The World Health Organization's director-general has called for a halt to attacks on Sudanese healthcare facilities after a drone strike on the Saudi Teaching Maternal Hospital in North Darfur killed over 70 people. This hospital remains crucial as the only operational facility in the region, offering vital medical services.

The CIA now assesses that COVID-19 likely originated from a laboratory, a shift in stance from prior positions. This conclusion comes as former CIA Director William Burns sought clarity on the pandemic's origins, considering its significant impact globally.

In other developments, former President Donald Trump expressed a willingness to reconsider joining the World Health Organization, contingent upon reforms, while his administration rolled back federal involvement in reproductive health access cases and withdrew plans to ban menthol cigarettes in the US.

