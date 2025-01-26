Anurag Thakur Criticizes Arvind Kejriwal Over Air Quality

BJP MP Anurag Thakur launched a scathing attack on former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the poor air quality in the city that has been a recurring issue for many years.

Thakur accused Kejriwal of coming to Delhi 'coughing' from Haryana 11 years ago and turning the city into a place 'gasping for breath.' He assured that the BJP, once in power, would ensure cleaner air, water, and roads in Delhi.

The former minister also targeted Kejriwal's alleged corruption and called him 'anti-women,' questioning his commitment to public welfare. Delhi is set to go to polls on February 5 with results on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)