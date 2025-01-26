Chaos at Gaza Crossings Amid Ceasefire Tensions

The fragile truce between Israel and Hamas was strained on Sunday as tens of thousands of Palestinians remained blocked from returning to their northern Gaza homes. This follows accusations by Israel that Hamas breached their ceasefire agreement by failing to provide a hostage list.

Witnesses reported throngs of people, both on foot and in overloaded vehicles, stranded across main roads in central Gaza, their patience growing thin. 'A sea of people is waiting for a signal to move back to Gaza City and the north,' said displaced resident Tamer Al-Burai, voicing their collective frustration.

Despite wartime uncertainties, displaced Palestinians are determined to return home. However, U.S. President Trump's recent remarks and proposals for relocating Palestinians only fueled further defiance, with many rejecting any permanent displacement or foreign intervention in their homeland.

