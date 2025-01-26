Left Menu

Unexpected Disruption: Undersea Cable Damage

An undersea fiber optic cable connecting Latvia and Sweden was damaged, reportedly due to 'external influence'. The incident affected the connection between the Latvian town of Ventspils and Sweden's Gotland island. The situation is being monitored and investigated for further details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vilnius | Updated: 26-01-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 19:16 IST
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

An undersea fiber optic cable linking Latvia and Sweden suffered damage on Sunday morning, with reports suggesting the damage resulted from 'external influence', according to Latvian public broadcaster LSM.

The affected cable connects the Latvian town of Ventspils with Sweden's Gotland island, as confirmed by the Latvian State Radio and Television Centre.

Authorities are currently monitoring the situation while investigations are being conducted to ascertain the cause and prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

