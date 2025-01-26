Unexpected Disruption: Undersea Cable Damage

An undersea fiber optic cable linking Latvia and Sweden suffered damage on Sunday morning, with reports suggesting the damage resulted from 'external influence', according to Latvian public broadcaster LSM.

The affected cable connects the Latvian town of Ventspils with Sweden's Gotland island, as confirmed by the Latvian State Radio and Television Centre.

Authorities are currently monitoring the situation while investigations are being conducted to ascertain the cause and prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)