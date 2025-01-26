Left Menu

Minister's Remarks on Hingoli's 'Poor' Status Spark Political Controversy

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal's remarks about Hingoli as a 'poor' district sparked criticism from Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and BJP colleague Girish Mahajan. His lighthearted comments, although meant humorously, received backlash, leading Zirwal to clarify his intentions regarding the district’s development.

Minister's Remarks on Hingoli's 'Poor' Status Spark Political Controversy
Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal faced backlash after humorously referring to Hingoli as a 'poor' district. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and BJP cabinet colleague Girish Mahajan criticized his remarks, viewing them as inappropriate.

Zirwal, an NCP legislator from Nashik and an ally of party chief Pawar, made these comments during a gathering in Hingoli, where he serves as the guardian minister. His jokes, meant to amuse the audience, met with disapproval from political circles, prompting him to clarify his stance on the district's developmental challenges.

This incident underscores the ongoing dissatisfaction among Maharashtra's ministers regarding the allocation of guardian minister roles, highlighted by previous tensions involving Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and members of the Mahayuti coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

