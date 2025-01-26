Minister's Remarks on Hingoli's 'Poor' Status Spark Political Controversy

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal faced backlash after humorously referring to Hingoli as a 'poor' district. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and BJP cabinet colleague Girish Mahajan criticized his remarks, viewing them as inappropriate.

Zirwal, an NCP legislator from Nashik and an ally of party chief Pawar, made these comments during a gathering in Hingoli, where he serves as the guardian minister. His jokes, meant to amuse the audience, met with disapproval from political circles, prompting him to clarify his stance on the district's developmental challenges.

This incident underscores the ongoing dissatisfaction among Maharashtra's ministers regarding the allocation of guardian minister roles, highlighted by previous tensions involving Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and members of the Mahayuti coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)