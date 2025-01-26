Congress Rallies Against BJP's Film Promotion Pre-Election

The Congress party on Sunday alleged political maneuvering by the BJP, accusing it of promoting a contentious film, '2020 Delhi,' designed to sway voter opinion ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

Abhishek Singhvi, a spokesperson for Congress, called for the Election Commission to intervene and stop the film's February 2 release, arguing it echoes BJP's previous election strategy seen with the 2019 Modi biopic.

Singhvi stated that the film, set during the 2020 Delhi riots, could exacerbate communal tensions and disrupt public peace, urging immediate EC action to maintain electoral integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)