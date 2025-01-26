Left Menu

Congress Rallies Against BJP's Film Promotion Pre-Election

The Congress has accused the BJP of promoting a divisive film, '2020 Delhi,' ahead of the Delhi Assembly election. Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi urged the Election Commission to halt its release, citing it as a tactic to influence voters. Similar strategies were allegedly employed during past elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 19:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party on Sunday alleged political maneuvering by the BJP, accusing it of promoting a contentious film, '2020 Delhi,' designed to sway voter opinion ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

Abhishek Singhvi, a spokesperson for Congress, called for the Election Commission to intervene and stop the film's February 2 release, arguing it echoes BJP's previous election strategy seen with the 2019 Modi biopic.

Singhvi stated that the film, set during the 2020 Delhi riots, could exacerbate communal tensions and disrupt public peace, urging immediate EC action to maintain electoral integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

