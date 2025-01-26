Left Menu

Congress Rally in Mhow: A Call to Protect the Constitution

Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi, will speak at the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh. The event will emphasize protecting the Constitution, amid accusations of constitutional disrespect by the BJP. Over 2 lakh attendees are expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 26-01-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 20:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political event, Congress leaders such as Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi are set to address the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh on Monday. The rally takes place in the birthplace of Dr. B R Ambedkar, the influential figure behind India's Constitution.

The Congress party, anticipating a turnout of over 2 lakh participants, has outlined their agenda to pledge for the protection of the Constitution. The event reflects growing concerns over perceived constitutional challenges posed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with accusations of disrespect towards the Constitution.

Congress representative Jitu Patwari made allegations against the government, claiming the BJP seeks to alter the constitution by gaining a substantial majority. Accusations extend to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent remarks, positioning them as central issues in Congress's nationwide campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

