Shah Slams AAP's 'Misrule', Promises Transformation Under BJP
Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for alleged corruption and mismanagement under Arvind Kejriwal. Addressing a public meeting, he urged voters to support the BJP, promising to improve Delhi’s governance, tackle illegal immigration, and fulfill electoral promises if elected.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), branding it as the 'Aawaidh Aamdaniwali Party', accusing it of rampant corruption and deception under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's leadership. Shah's remarks came during a public meeting in Delhi's Narela constituency.
Shah exhorted the electorate to oust AAP from power, vowing that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would transform Delhi into the world's top capital while addressing illegal immigration issues if given the mandate in the upcoming elections. He alleged that AAP shelters illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and Rohingiyas, with the complicity of the district administration.
Criticizing Kejriwal for alleged corruption in various sectors including education and infrastructure, Shah painted a dire picture of AAP's governance. With the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 5, he assured voters of a renewed governance model under BJP, emphasizing the party's commitment to fulfilling promises and eradicating corruption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- BJP
- AAP
- Delhi elections
- Arvind Kejriwal
- corruption
- immigration
- governance
- Narela
- promises
ALSO READ
CAG Report Unveils Corruption Allegations in Delhi's Excise Policy
Delhi Liquor Scam: CAG Report Accuses Kejriwal of Corruption
BJP will demolish all slums in five years if it comes to power in Delhi: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.
AAP vs BJP: Immigration Controversy Escalates
Serbia's Student Uprising: A Fight for Civil Rights Amid Corruption