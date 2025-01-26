Shah Slams AAP's 'Misrule', Promises Transformation Under BJP

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), branding it as the 'Aawaidh Aamdaniwali Party', accusing it of rampant corruption and deception under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's leadership. Shah's remarks came during a public meeting in Delhi's Narela constituency.

Shah exhorted the electorate to oust AAP from power, vowing that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would transform Delhi into the world's top capital while addressing illegal immigration issues if given the mandate in the upcoming elections. He alleged that AAP shelters illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and Rohingiyas, with the complicity of the district administration.

Criticizing Kejriwal for alleged corruption in various sectors including education and infrastructure, Shah painted a dire picture of AAP's governance. With the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 5, he assured voters of a renewed governance model under BJP, emphasizing the party's commitment to fulfilling promises and eradicating corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)