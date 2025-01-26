Left Menu

Shah Slams AAP's 'Misrule', Promises Transformation Under BJP

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for alleged corruption and mismanagement under Arvind Kejriwal. Addressing a public meeting, he urged voters to support the BJP, promising to improve Delhi’s governance, tackle illegal immigration, and fulfill electoral promises if elected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 20:49 IST
Shah Slams AAP's 'Misrule', Promises Transformation Under BJP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), branding it as the 'Aawaidh Aamdaniwali Party', accusing it of rampant corruption and deception under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's leadership. Shah's remarks came during a public meeting in Delhi's Narela constituency.

Shah exhorted the electorate to oust AAP from power, vowing that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would transform Delhi into the world's top capital while addressing illegal immigration issues if given the mandate in the upcoming elections. He alleged that AAP shelters illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and Rohingiyas, with the complicity of the district administration.

Criticizing Kejriwal for alleged corruption in various sectors including education and infrastructure, Shah painted a dire picture of AAP's governance. With the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 5, he assured voters of a renewed governance model under BJP, emphasizing the party's commitment to fulfilling promises and eradicating corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025