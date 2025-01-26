Trump's Contentious Proposal: Redefining Gaza's Future

President Donald Trump has proposed that Jordan, Egypt, and other Arab nations should increase acceptance of Palestinian refugees from Gaza, in a bid to effectively "clean out" the war-torn area and rebuild it anew.

In a conversation with reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump declared an end to the embargo on 2,000-pound bomb shipments to Israel, a measure aimed at minimizing civilian casualties during the conflict with Hamas. This development comes as a fragile ceasefire holds.

Trump's move, reinforcing his pro-Israel credentials, accompanies a call with King Abdullah of Jordan and a pending discussion with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi. He emphasized that housing could be built elsewhere for Palestinians to promote peace.

