Trump's Contentious Proposal: Redefining Gaza's Future
President Donald Trump suggests that Arab nations take in more Palestinian refugees to create a "clean slate" in Gaza, a proposal opposing Palestinian ties to the land. Lifting a ban on bomb sales to Israel, Trump furthers his pro-Israel stance amid a fragile ceasefire with Hamas.
President Donald Trump has proposed that Jordan, Egypt, and other Arab nations should increase acceptance of Palestinian refugees from Gaza, in a bid to effectively "clean out" the war-torn area and rebuild it anew.
In a conversation with reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump declared an end to the embargo on 2,000-pound bomb shipments to Israel, a measure aimed at minimizing civilian casualties during the conflict with Hamas. This development comes as a fragile ceasefire holds.
Trump's move, reinforcing his pro-Israel credentials, accompanies a call with King Abdullah of Jordan and a pending discussion with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi. He emphasized that housing could be built elsewhere for Palestinians to promote peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
