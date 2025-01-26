Manish Sisodia Aims for Jangpura's Deputy CM Role in AAP's Vision

In a compelling address, Manish Sisodia, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate for the Jangpura Assembly seat, conveyed his promise to voters that electing him would grant Jangpura increased governance influence. Sisodia assured constituents of his readiness to collaborate with Arvind Kejriwal as a cabinet minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, emphasizing the power of Jangpura in decision-making.

He highlighted that a simple phone call from anyone in Jangpura to a government office will ensure prompt action, asserting that officials would find it hard to ignore calls from the Deputy CM's constituency. Sisodia appealed to voters to join the momentum in supporting Arvind Kejriwal, highlighting the prospect of a cooperative endeavor on advancing education and development in alignment with Kejriwal's vision.

As the Delhi Assembly elections loom, set for February 5 with results on February 8, tensions among political factions peak. The contest features AAP, BJP, and Congress in a battle of influence. While Congress faces a continuous decline after 15 years of prior dominance, AAP retains its stronghold, having swept previous elections with significant majorities.

