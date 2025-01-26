Electoral Battle Heats Up: Congress Criticizes AAP and BJP Over Key Issues

In the run-up to the Delhi assembly elections, Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit has launched a sharp critique of both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for their failure to address pressing issues like unemployment in the national capital. Dikshit accused the two parties of sidelining the welfare of Delhi residents, arguing that genuine progress is made by investing in infrastructure such as hospitals, schools, and housing rather than providing freebies.

He further alleged that both AAP and BJP are engaging in unethical practices by distributing money to sway the voters, and urged citizens to reject such attempts. Dikshit also questioned AAP's prominent candidate, Manish Sisodia, over his decision to contest in a new constituency, hinting at dissatisfaction with his performance in his previous seat, Patparganj.

As the election date of February 5 draws near, the competitive atmosphere between BJP, AAP, and Congress has intensified. With a total of 699 candidates vying for 70 assembly seats, Delhi is set to witness what could be a tight electoral contest. The Congress, once a stronghold in the region, faces the challenge of recovering from recent losses, while AAP hopes to continue its dominance observed in past elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)