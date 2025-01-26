Bridging Borders: Fresh Dialogue on China-India Relations

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri arrived in China on Sunday for a significant two-day visit. This marks the second high-profile official visit from India to China in less than six weeks. Misri's journey coincides with both Republic Day and the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations.

Misri met with influential Chinese official Liu Jianchao soon after his arrival. The discussions centered around implementing agreements reached by Indian and Chinese leaders, revitalizing strategic dialogues, and addressing global and regional matters, as reported by the Global Times.

The bilateral talks are part of efforts to rejuvenate relations following the long-standing Ladakh military standoff. Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's recent meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has already shown positive outcomes, with further talks expected to touch on de-escalating border tensions and restarting cultural exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)