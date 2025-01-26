Left Menu

Contention Over U.S. Proposal for Gaza's Displacement

Former President Donald Trump proposed Jordan and Egypt take more Palestinians from Gaza, a recommendation met with strong opposition from Hamas, Jordan, and Palestinian analysts. Israeli Minister Smotrich supported the idea, but rights groups and international figures condemned it as unethical displacement. The humanitarian crisis in Gaza remains dire.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has urged Jordan and Egypt to accommodate more Palestinians from Gaza, a proposition that has been firmly rejected by Hamas and seemingly by the Jordanian foreign minister. Trump's proposal raises questions about its implications for the future of the troubled region.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich praised the suggestion, citing it as a possible pathway to lasting peace. However, Hamas officials and Palestinian analysts expressed deep concerns, highlighting fears of permanent displacement. Jordan, while not formally commenting, signaled a firm opposition to any enforced relocation.

Humanitarian groups have been vocal about the ongoing crisis in Gaza, where millions have been displaced. Critics argue that the proposed solution does not address the root causes of the conflict. Meanwhile, the fragile peace persists following recent escalations in violence.

