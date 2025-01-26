Kejriwal Pledges Sisodia as Deputy CM Candidate Amidst Electoral Battle
Arvind Kejriwal announced that Manish Sisodia will become Deputy Chief Minister if AAP wins the Delhi assembly elections. Kejriwal praised Sisodia's contributions while criticizing the BJP for hindering development. The AAP faces competition from BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress's Farhad Suri.
In a strategic move ahead of the February 5 Delhi assembly polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal announced at a public meeting in Jangpura that Manish Sisodia would be reinstated as Deputy Chief Minister if the party emerges victorious.
Kejriwal emphasized Sisodia's significant contributions, particularly in improving government schools, and criticized BJP MLAs for allegedly blocking development efforts in their constituencies. He urged voters to choose between AAP's educational initiatives and BJP's plans to close government schools.
The electoral battlefield in Jangpura is tense, with Sisodia up against BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress's Farhad Suri. As the political stakes rise, the results are keenly awaited on February 8.
