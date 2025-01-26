Left Menu

Kejriwal Pledges Sisodia as Deputy CM Candidate Amidst Electoral Battle

Arvind Kejriwal announced that Manish Sisodia will become Deputy Chief Minister if AAP wins the Delhi assembly elections. Kejriwal praised Sisodia's contributions while criticizing the BJP for hindering development. The AAP faces competition from BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress's Farhad Suri.

Updated: 26-01-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 22:56 IST
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move ahead of the February 5 Delhi assembly polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal announced at a public meeting in Jangpura that Manish Sisodia would be reinstated as Deputy Chief Minister if the party emerges victorious.

Kejriwal emphasized Sisodia's significant contributions, particularly in improving government schools, and criticized BJP MLAs for allegedly blocking development efforts in their constituencies. He urged voters to choose between AAP's educational initiatives and BJP's plans to close government schools.

The electoral battlefield in Jangpura is tense, with Sisodia up against BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress's Farhad Suri. As the political stakes rise, the results are keenly awaited on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

