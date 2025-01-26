BJP Criticizes Punjab Government Over Alleged Attack on Ambedkar Statue
BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh has criticized the AAP-led Punjab government following an alleged attack on a statue of BR Ambedkar in Amritsar. The incident occurred on Republic Day near Kotwali police station, raising concerns about the state's law and order. Police have made arrests and are investigating.
- Country:
- India
In a scathing criticism, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Tarun Chugh lambasted the Aam Admi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government over an alleged attack on a statue of BR Ambedkar in Amritsar. Condemning the act, Chugh expressed alarm at the worsening law and order scenario in the border state.
Chugh's statement came after the incident reportedly took place in broad daylight outside the Kotwali police station, coinciding with the nation-wide Republic Day celebrations. In a video message, he asserted that both the statue of BR Ambedkar and the Indian Constitution were disrespected on this significant day.
Meanwhile, Punjab police reported the arrest of several individuals accused of attempting to tamper with the statue. Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police in Amritsar, Jagjit Singh Walia, confirmed that a case has been registered and that the investigation is ongoing, though the motive remains unclear at this time.
