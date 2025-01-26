Political Showdown: Ex-BJP MLA vs. Independent MLA Erupts in Violence
A violent clash erupted between former BJP MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion and Independent MLA Umesh Kumar in Roorkee, with both allegedly attacking each other's offices alongside supporters, waving pistols. The duo was detained, and authorities consider revoking their gun licenses amid public safety concerns. Their longstanding rivalry has often escalated online.
- Country:
- India
A heated political rivalry between former BJP MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion and Independent MLA Umesh Kumar boiled over into violence in Roorkee on Sunday. The two political figures, along with their supporters, allegedly stormed each other's offices, brandishing pistols and creating chaos.
The Haridwar police, led by SSP Pramendra Singh Doval, confirmed that both Champion and Kumar were taken into custody following complaints from both sides. The incidence of violence has prompted authorities to consider recommending the revocation of their licensed firearms and reassessing their security provisions.
Champion reportedly retaliated against Kumar after claiming that his residence was attacked the previous night. Videos of both incidents have circulated widely on social media, drawing attention to the escalating political tensions. Statements from the officers underline that no individual is above the law.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- political
- rivalry
- BJP
- MLA
- violence
- gun-licenses
- Roorkee
- supporters
- arrest
- social-media
ALSO READ
Unraveling the Underpinnings of Violence in Bangladesh: Political or Communal?
Assam's Transformation: Books, Culture, and Sports Replace Violence
Escalating Violence in Gaza: Deaths Rise
Arsenal's Stand Against Youth Violence: 'No More Red'
Cyclic incidents of violence continue and we are trying to bring peace to region: Army chief on Manipur situation.