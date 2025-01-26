Political Showdown: Ex-BJP MLA vs. Independent MLA Erupts in Violence

A heated political rivalry between former BJP MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion and Independent MLA Umesh Kumar boiled over into violence in Roorkee on Sunday. The two political figures, along with their supporters, allegedly stormed each other's offices, brandishing pistols and creating chaos.

The Haridwar police, led by SSP Pramendra Singh Doval, confirmed that both Champion and Kumar were taken into custody following complaints from both sides. The incidence of violence has prompted authorities to consider recommending the revocation of their licensed firearms and reassessing their security provisions.

Champion reportedly retaliated against Kumar after claiming that his residence was attacked the previous night. Videos of both incidents have circulated widely on social media, drawing attention to the escalating political tensions. Statements from the officers underline that no individual is above the law.

(With inputs from agencies.)