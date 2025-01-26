Lukashenko's 31-Year Reign Endures Amid Controversial Election

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled since 1994, appears set to extend his three-decade tenure following a presidential election marked by controversy and accusations of democratic subversion. An exit poll aired on state television indicated Lukashenko secured 87.6% of the vote.

Critics, including the U.S. and the European Union, dismissed the election as a sham, citing the crackdown on opposition figures and absence of independent media. Despite dissenting voices, Lukashenko dismissed criticisms, attributing opponents' troubles to their own actions.

As protests erupted in Eastern European cities, Lukashenko downplayed the significance of Western opinions. Maintaining strong ties with Russia, he acknowledged potential engagement with the EU only on Belarus's terms, underscoring the complex geopolitical dynamics of his leadership.

