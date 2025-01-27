Left Menu

Lukashenko Extends Rule Amid Controversial Election

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko is set to extend his 31-year rule with a landslide victory in a disputed election. Western governments have condemned the vote as fraudulent, as opposition figures face jail or exile. Lukashenko remains a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 04:10 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 04:10 IST
Lukashenko Extends Rule Amid Controversial Election
Lukashenko

In a controversial election, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko appears ready to extend his 31-year tenure, with state TV exit polls projecting a sweeping 88% victory. However, Western governments have dismissed the vote as fraudulent, pointing to the suppression of independent media and jailing of opposition leaders.

Criticism from European politicians has been swift, highlighting the lack of democratic choice for the Belarusian people. Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock described it as a bitter day for those longing for freedom, while Poland's Radoslaw Sikorski sarcastically remarked on the result, questioning the fate of dissenters.

Despite widespread condemnation, Lukashenko, closely aligned with Russian President Vladimir Putin, remains unfazed, emphasizing his readiness to negotiate with the European Union without bowing to its demands. The ongoing geopolitical tension is underscored by Belarus's involvement as a launchpad for Russia's actions in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025