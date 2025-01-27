Lukashenko Extends Rule Amid Controversial Election

In a controversial election, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko appears ready to extend his 31-year tenure, with state TV exit polls projecting a sweeping 88% victory. However, Western governments have dismissed the vote as fraudulent, pointing to the suppression of independent media and jailing of opposition leaders.

Criticism from European politicians has been swift, highlighting the lack of democratic choice for the Belarusian people. Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock described it as a bitter day for those longing for freedom, while Poland's Radoslaw Sikorski sarcastically remarked on the result, questioning the fate of dissenters.

Despite widespread condemnation, Lukashenko, closely aligned with Russian President Vladimir Putin, remains unfazed, emphasizing his readiness to negotiate with the European Union without bowing to its demands. The ongoing geopolitical tension is underscored by Belarus's involvement as a launchpad for Russia's actions in Ukraine.

