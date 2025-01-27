Trump's Proposal for Gaza Sparks Wide Rejection

The recent proposal by former U.S. President Donald Trump has generated significant controversy. Trump suggested that Jordan and Egypt absorb Palestinians from conflict-torn Gaza, a move met with strong opposition from various stakeholders.

Hamas, the ruling militant group in Gaza, firmly rejected the idea, underscoring the persistent fear among Palestinians of permanent displacement from their homeland. Several Arab countries, including Jordan and Egypt, echoed this sentiment by categorically opposing the relocation of Palestinians.

Meanwhile, Israeli opinions remain divided. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich showed interest in exploring Trump's suggestion, while Prime Minister Netanyahu remains opposed. The situation exemplifies the intricate and longstanding geopolitical challenges in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)