Tensions Escalate as Israel Delays South Lebanon Withdrawal

Israel has delayed withdrawing troops from southern Lebanon until February 2025, citing security concerns, despite a ceasefire agreement. Protests erupted, leading to fatalities and injuries. Both nations, monitored by the US, continue negotiations while tension remains high.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maysal-Jabal | Updated: 27-01-2025 04:36 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 04:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Sunday, the White House announced that Israel and Lebanon agreed to extend the withdrawal deadline for Israeli troops from southern Lebanon to February 18, 2025. This decision follows Israel's request for an extension beyond the original 60-day deadline, stipulated in November's ceasefire with Hezbollah.

The delay has incited significant unrest; Israeli forces opened fire on Lebanese protesters, resulting in 22 deaths and 124 injuries. Among the deceased were six women and a Lebanese soldier. Demonstrators, flying Hezbollah flags, sought Israel's compliance with the ceasefire terms.

In response, Israel attributed the demonstrations to Hezbollah's instigation. Both nations remain under international pressure to adhere to ceasefire commitments, with UN and US involvement. Lebanese officials, including President Joseph Aoun, emphasized the nation's rights and urged calm amid the heightened tensions.

