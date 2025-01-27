Controversy Over 'Poor District' Remark by NCP Minister Zirwal

Maharashtra's NCP Minister Narhari Zirwal has faced backlash from party leader Ajit Pawar and BJP colleague Girish Mahajan after humorously calling Hingoli a "poor" district. The comment, made during Zirwal's address in Hingoli, where he serves as guardian minister, was met with laughter but did not sit well with top leadership.

Pawar expressed concern over the inappropriate nature of the remarks, stating, "Every Tuesday, we have a meeting. I'll ask him about this." Mahajan echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing that no district should be labeled as poor or rich. He insisted that such categorizations are unnecessary and urged Zirwal, a senior leader, to avoid such statements.

In response, Zirwal clarified that his comment was about Hingoli's status in terms of industrial and developmental progress, not an insult. This incident highlights discontent within Maharashtra's government regarding the allocation of guardian minister posts, which has become a contentious issue among the BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)