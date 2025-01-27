Left Menu

Controversy Over 'Poor District' Remark by NCP Minister Zirwal

NCP Minister Narhari Zirwal faces criticism from Ajit Pawar and Girish Mahajan for calling Hingoli a 'poor' district in a humorous manner. While Zirwal clarifies his comments on development parameters, party leaders stress the importance of avoiding such categorizations. The issue underlines ongoing discontent regarding ministerial appointments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2025 08:27 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 08:27 IST
Controversy Over 'Poor District' Remark by NCP Minister Zirwal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's NCP Minister Narhari Zirwal has faced backlash from party leader Ajit Pawar and BJP colleague Girish Mahajan after humorously calling Hingoli a "poor" district. The comment, made during Zirwal's address in Hingoli, where he serves as guardian minister, was met with laughter but did not sit well with top leadership.

Pawar expressed concern over the inappropriate nature of the remarks, stating, "Every Tuesday, we have a meeting. I'll ask him about this." Mahajan echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing that no district should be labeled as poor or rich. He insisted that such categorizations are unnecessary and urged Zirwal, a senior leader, to avoid such statements.

In response, Zirwal clarified that his comment was about Hingoli's status in terms of industrial and developmental progress, not an insult. This incident highlights discontent within Maharashtra's government regarding the allocation of guardian minister posts, which has become a contentious issue among the BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025