Salman Khurshid Condemns Vandalism of Ambedkar Statue Amidst Political Turmoil

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid expressed sorrow on Monday regarding the attempted vandalism of Dr. B R Ambedkar's statue in Amritsar, asserting the futility of such attempts in diminishing the historic contributions of the Constitution's architect.

Police have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in the incident, which went viral on social media. The video features a man climbing the statue with a hammer, emphasizing the tensions surrounding this act of desecration.

Khurshid, while attending a rally in Indore, highlighted the Congress's concerns about ignoring Ambedkar's significance and questioned the rationale behind Uttarakhand's impending Uniform Civil Code. He also stressed the necessity of opposition unity for India's future, with a focus on upcoming elections in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)