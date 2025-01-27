Salman Khurshid Condemns Vandalism of Ambedkar Statue Amidst Political Turmoil
Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid expressed his dismay over the attempted vandalism of Dr. B R Ambedkar's statue in Amritsar, emphasizing its futile impact on Ambedkar's legacy. He also discussed the controversial Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand and underscored the importance of opposition unity in upcoming Delhi elections.
- Country:
- India
Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid expressed sorrow on Monday regarding the attempted vandalism of Dr. B R Ambedkar's statue in Amritsar, asserting the futility of such attempts in diminishing the historic contributions of the Constitution's architect.
Police have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in the incident, which went viral on social media. The video features a man climbing the statue with a hammer, emphasizing the tensions surrounding this act of desecration.
Khurshid, while attending a rally in Indore, highlighted the Congress's concerns about ignoring Ambedkar's significance and questioned the rationale behind Uttarakhand's impending Uniform Civil Code. He also stressed the necessity of opposition unity for India's future, with a focus on upcoming elections in Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress promises to give Rs 8,500 to every educated unemployed youth for one year under 'Yuva Udaan Yojana' if voted to power in Delhi.
Congress Unveils 'Yuva Udaan Yojana': Empowering Delhi's Unemployed Youth
Congress Revives Legacy and Promises for Delhi Elections
Congress Unveils 'Yuva Udaan Yojana' for Job-Seeking Youth in Delhi
Congress Aims for Grassroots Revival in Jammu and Kashmir