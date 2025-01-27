Left Menu

Scandal Shakes Fuji Media: Key Executives Step Down Amidst Misconduct Allegations

Fuji Media's Chairman Shuji Kanoh and TV unit head Koichi Minato have resigned amid a sexual misconduct investigation involving Masahiro Nakai, a former boy band leader and TV host. The scandal has led to advertisers leaving and demands for management changes, highlighting issues in Japan’s entertainment industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 12:48 IST
Fuji Media has announced that Chairman Shuji Kanoh and Koichi Minato, head of its TV unit, will resign following a probe into allegations of sexual misconduct. The accusations are tied to an event organized by a Fuji executive and involve former boy band leader and TV host, Masahiro Nakai.

The scandal emerged in December when magazines reported the allegations against Nakai. Fuji's handling of the situation has attracted criticism, leading to a significant loss of advertisers and calls for executive reshuffles from activist investors.

Concerns over the exploitation of women in Japan’s entertainment industry have intensified. Nakai has apologized for the trouble caused and announced his retirement, acknowledging a settlement but not directly addressing the claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

