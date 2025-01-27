Political Storm in Seoul: President Yoon's Legal Battles Shake South Korea
President Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea's first leader to face indictment, has plunged the nation into political turmoil. Facing rebellion charges alongside his detained defense team, Yoon's martial law decree has split the populace. Double court hearings and protests loom amid an impending constitutional verdict on his presidency.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has become the nation's first leader to face indictment, only weeks after being detained. His arrest on rebellion charges, linked to a controversial martial law decree, has thrust the country into political disorder and division.
With impending court hearings, public protests from opposing sides continue unabated. Yoon, who remains jailed, will attend court sessions in his rebellion trial, expected to extend for six months, while the Constitutional Court considers his presidential fate.
As legal proceedings unfold, tensions escalate between political parties and rival protest groups in Seoul. The indictment followed violent confrontations and fierce rhetoric, as supporters and opponents prepare for a ruling that could lead to a crucial presidential by-election.
