RJD's Bharti Confident in INDIA Bloc's Prospective Bihar Victory

RJD MP Misa Bharti expressed confidence in the INDIA bloc forming the next Bihar government, promising initiatives like free electricity and financial aid. Highlighting past achievements, she criticized current governance while RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav questioned the motives behind PM Modi's upcoming Bihar visit ahead of the elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 13:06 IST
RJD MP Misa Bharti (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Member of Parliament Misa Bharti voiced her optimism on Monday regarding the INDIA bloc's potential victory in Bihar's forthcoming Assembly elections. In a conversation with ANI, Bharti stressed the alliance's commitment to the populace, targeting issues like unemployment and inflation, and ensuring jobs in government sectors.

Bharti detailed promises from the INDIA bloc, including free supply of 200 electricity units, enhancing senior citizens' pension from Rs 400 to Rs 1,500, and lowering gas cylinder costs from Rs 1,200 to Rs 500. Furthermore, the bloc aims to provide Rs 2,500 as financial assistance to women as part of their broader economic support plans.

Critiquing the current government, Bharti assured that all citizens' issues, including student welfare, would be prioritized, with an end promised to punitive measures like stick beatings. Simultaneously, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's impending Bihar visit, dubbing it an election tactic and questioning the absence of special status or financial packages for the state thus far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

