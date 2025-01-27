France Stands with Congo Amid Rising Tensions

France has publicly declared its solidarity with the Democratic Republic of Congo, denouncing Rwanda's actions within the country. This statement was made by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot upon his arrival at a meeting of the European Foreign Ministers in Brussels on Monday.

In a dramatic turn of events, Congolese rebels announced on Sunday their control over Goma, the largest city in the eastern part of the mineral-rich nation. The quick progression of the rebels has prompted a mass exodus of civilians and stoked concerns over the potential for a region-wide conflict.

The situation underscores the urgent need for diplomatic intervention as international stakeholders watch the developments with growing alarm, fearing the implications of a broader regional instability.

