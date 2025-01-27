Left Menu

France Stands with Congo Amid Rising Tensions

France has expressed solidarity with the Democratic Republic of Congo and criticized Rwanda's actions in the region. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot made these remarks before the European Foreign Ministers meeting in Brussels. His comments came as Congolese rebels claimed to have seized Goma, escalating fears of wider conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 27-01-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 13:14 IST
France Stands with Congo Amid Rising Tensions
  • Country:
  • France

France has publicly declared its solidarity with the Democratic Republic of Congo, denouncing Rwanda's actions within the country. This statement was made by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot upon his arrival at a meeting of the European Foreign Ministers in Brussels on Monday.

In a dramatic turn of events, Congolese rebels announced on Sunday their control over Goma, the largest city in the eastern part of the mineral-rich nation. The quick progression of the rebels has prompted a mass exodus of civilians and stoked concerns over the potential for a region-wide conflict.

The situation underscores the urgent need for diplomatic intervention as international stakeholders watch the developments with growing alarm, fearing the implications of a broader regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

Protecting privacy in the metaverse: A new frontier in data security

When AI meets medicine: Advancing multilingual care with GPT-4

Blockchain and biometric data: Securing the future of health records

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025