Reviving Diplomatic Ties: Vikram Misri's Strategic Visit to China

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri engaged in strategic discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, aiming to improve India-China relations. The talks, set against the backdrop of President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's previous meeting, focused on building mutual trust, support, and strengthening bilateral ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-01-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 14:00 IST
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday, aiming to strengthen diplomatic relations between India and China. This two-day visit reflects the ongoing efforts to build on the consensus reached between the leaders of both nations last year.

Wang Yi emphasized the importance of mutual understanding and support, advocating for substantive measures that would foster better relations between the two countries. He highlighted that improved India-China relations benefit not just the two countries but also contribute to global peace and development.

Misri's visit, coinciding with China's significant upcoming festivals, included discussions with Liu Jianchao and reinforced the commitment to enhancing dialogues and implementing the leaders' visions for a healthier bilateral relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

